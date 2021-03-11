Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €94.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.33 ($108.63).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €89.44 ($105.22) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €88.50. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

