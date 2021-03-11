Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III Sells 5,801 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $112.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.65 and a 200-day moving average of $101.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

