Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Brian Charneski Sells 2,000 Shares

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $59,240.00.

HFWA stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.78. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HFWA shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,252,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,288,000 after buying an additional 162,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 136,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 120,304 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,315,000 after buying an additional 75,893 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

