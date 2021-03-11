Heritage Trust Co Acquires 1,461 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 43,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,973,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 137,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,875,000 after buying an additional 32,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.77. 1,242,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,507,787. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

