Heritage Trust Co Buys 1,044 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

BBY traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.96. The stock had a trading volume of 23,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,985. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.92.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

