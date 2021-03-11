Heritage Trust Co Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.74 on Tuesday, reaching $231.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,092. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

