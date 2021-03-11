Heritage Trust Co Has $952,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 140.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 35,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 28,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 398,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,606,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.35.

NYSE:TMO traded up $17.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $457.37. 38,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $487.51 and a 200 day moving average of $466.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.