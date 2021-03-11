Heritage Trust Co Sells 1,192 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in OGE Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in OGE Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 34.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in OGE Energy by 410.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 21,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,093. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

