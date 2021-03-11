Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.65

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.65 and last traded at $58.41, with a volume of 2253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

HXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.58.

The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

