HFB Financial Co. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:HFBA)

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of HFBA stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. HFB Financial has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63.

About HFB Financial

HFB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Home Federal Bank Corporation that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and overdrafts.

