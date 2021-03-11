Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares rose 11.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.32 and last traded at $64.81. Approximately 875,416 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 496,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

HIBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,393,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,102 shares in the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

