HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys New Shares in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIO. State Street Corp raised its position in iBio by 71.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 355,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iBio by 931.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 280,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iBio by 36.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iBio by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in iBio by 37.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iBio alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 16.84 and a quick ratio of 16.67. iBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). iBio had a negative net margin of 1,005.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of iBio in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.