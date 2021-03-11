HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 44,715.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 698,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBLN opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.69. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $10.77.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised Obalon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

