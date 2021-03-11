HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,220 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of W. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Wayfair by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after buying an additional 29,164 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Wayfair by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.06.

Shares of W stock opened at $318.60 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.16. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of -45.64, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total transaction of $48,364.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,501 shares of company stock worth $32,696,293 in the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

