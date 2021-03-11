HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 8,175 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OM. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,591,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,391,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 3,048.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 726,727 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,597,000 after purchasing an additional 473,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,524,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ OM opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16.

In other news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $27,840,226.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

