HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 10.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 11,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $913,751.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,033.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $2,502,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $5,553,253. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NEOG stock opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $89.32.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

