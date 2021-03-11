HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNNE. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 2,999.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 13,484.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,311,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,344,000 after acquiring an additional 381,456 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at $16,308,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 396.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 190,896 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.