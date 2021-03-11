HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cannae by 2,208.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cannae in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cannae by 20.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cannae alerts:

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,517,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNNE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.