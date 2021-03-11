HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 54.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

BME opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

