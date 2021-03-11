HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.70 Million in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 65,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 52,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HFC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

