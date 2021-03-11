HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 7,184 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 286,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 227,864 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,428,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,322,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at $2,700,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at $2,190,000.

NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14.

