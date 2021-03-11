HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 227.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,748 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $201,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,663 shares of company stock worth $1,455,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

