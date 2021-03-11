HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of EQT worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EQT by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,436 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in EQT by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,920,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,277,000 after purchasing an additional 171,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EQT by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 631,175 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in EQT by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,531,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in EQT by 4,682.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,471 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQT opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.26. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

