HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 606.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.65. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $95.29.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

