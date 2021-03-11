Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $30.15 on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.