Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Up 13.5%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares were up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 2,028,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,254,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.