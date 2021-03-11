Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Upgraded by Danske to Hold

Danske upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Höegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

NYSE:HMLP opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $537.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.