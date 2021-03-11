HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s current price.

HMST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

HMST opened at $46.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59. HomeStreet has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. As a group, analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,031 shares of company stock valued at $119,080 and have sold 25,746 shares valued at $1,028,325. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

