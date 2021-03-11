Honest (HNST) Trading Down 1% This Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Honest has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market cap of $2.05 million and $33,257.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.00512287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00064607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00054683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00071842 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.28 or 0.00563017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00073934 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.