Hong K. Choi Sells 40,000 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CTO Hong K. Choi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Kopin Co. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $739.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.93 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

KOPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

