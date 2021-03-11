Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.84% of Hooker Furniture worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 39.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Hooker Furniture in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $441.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Hooker Furniture news, insider Anne J. Smith sold 1,200 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,053. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. sold 14,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $467,331.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,456.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

