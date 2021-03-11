Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post sales of $58.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $60.00 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $52.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $228.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $233.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $228.53 million, with estimates ranging from $222.10 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%.

HBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $190,383.50. Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $117,429.82. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

