Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 43,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $705,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,441.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 15,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $237,822.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,184 shares of company stock worth $2,156,304 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.41. 2,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.81 million, a PE ratio of 85.34 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MITK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

