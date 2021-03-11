Horizon Investment Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for about 1.5% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Generac by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 2,155.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Generac by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.85.

GNRC traded up $12.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $327.49. 2,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.29 and a 200 day moving average of $233.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

