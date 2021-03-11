Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the February 11th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HOTF stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday. Hot Mama’s Foods has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

About Hot Mama’s Foods

Hot Mama's Foods, Inc develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes fresh, refrigerated, or perishable prepared foods in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company's products include salsa, hummus, pesto, dips, spreads, sauces, deli salads, entrees, side dishes, and others. It also provides private label food manufacturing, as well as co-packing services; offers testing and documentation of custom or proprietary formulas; and processes necessary for the introduction of new or customized products.

