H&R Block, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of H&R Block in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.38. Oppenheimer has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $20.60 on Thursday. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in H&R Block by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

