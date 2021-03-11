H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Senior Officer Larry Froom Sells 8,300 Shares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$118,441.00.

Larry Froom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Larry Froom sold 9,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00.

TSE:HR.UN opened at C$14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.12. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$7.39 and a 1-year high of C$18.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.14.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

