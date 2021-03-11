HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (HSBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 451.80 ($5.90) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 410.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 366.93. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The company has a market capitalization of £92.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.83.

Get HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 413.93 ($5.41).

About HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.