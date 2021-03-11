HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Plans Dividend of $0.15 (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 447.25 ($5.84) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 411.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 367.57. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The stock has a market cap of £91.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54.

Get HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) alerts:

HSBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 413.93 ($5.41).

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.