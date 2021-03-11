HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Shares Gap Down to $12.80

Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.80 ($0.17), but opened at GBX 12.10 ($0.16). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 12.70 ($0.17), with a volume of 1,493,113 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.33. The company has a market capitalization of £88.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84.

About HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.