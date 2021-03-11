Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

