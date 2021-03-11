Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $15.64. 17,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,105. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 46,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $884,525.10. In the last three months, insiders have sold 500,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,902,517. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

