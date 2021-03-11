Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $15.49. Approximately 1,391,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 855,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $988,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,469,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,962,992.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 500,774 shares of company stock worth $9,902,517 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,818,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,459,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,256,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

