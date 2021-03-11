iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$75.00 at Canaccord Genuity

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on iA Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

IAG traded up C$1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$69.28. The stock had a trading volume of 162,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,297. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.50. The firm has a market cap of C$7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. iA Financial has a one year low of C$30.38 and a one year high of C$69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

