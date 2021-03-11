IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Stake Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.25% of IAA worth $21,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,427,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in IAA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of IAA by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000.

NYSE IAA opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.43.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. Equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

