IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Trading 6.8% Higher

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) rose 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $239.00 and last traded at $237.10. Approximately 386,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 668,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Truist lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.74 and a 200-day moving average of $166.39.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

