Iberdrola, S.A. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iberdrola in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Iberdrola’s FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $51.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94. The company has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $61.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

