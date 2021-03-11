Ibstock (LON:IBST) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on the stock.

IBST stock opened at GBX 241 ($3.15) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 216.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 188.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £987.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.12. Ibstock has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.90 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.78%.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

