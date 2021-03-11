ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will post $304.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.10 million and the highest is $307.30 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $328.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICUI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

ICU Medical stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.47. The stock had a trading volume of 141,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,467. ICU Medical has a one year low of $158.01 and a one year high of $236.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $2,442,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,930 shares of company stock worth $16,597,125. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 33.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,038,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

