IG Group (LON:IGG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 833 ($10.88).

Shares of IGG stock traded up GBX 41 ($0.54) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 852 ($11.13). The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,684. IG Group has a 12-month low of GBX 534.22 ($6.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 919.50 ($12.01). The company has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 783.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 806.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61.

In related news, insider Robert Michael McTighe acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.82) per share, for a total transaction of £25,668 ($33,535.41). Also, insider Charlie Rozes acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 774 ($10.11) per share, with a total value of £30,960 ($40,449.44).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

